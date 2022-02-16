BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A Brown County elementary school’s letter to parents is going viral and sparking backlash after including an option for parents to opt-out of lessons on “equity, caring and understanding differences taught in the month of February.”

Superintendent Emily Tracy responded to the online fervor by stating Brown County Schools “supports teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices.” Tracy went on to add that the school district does not allow students and parents to opt-out of required curriculum “including instruction on social studies and histories.”

In a statement from Brown County Schools, the school district said they are gathering more information in regards to the letter. Tracy said the district is working to determine the justification for the language in the letter.

“Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law,” Tracy said in a statement.

The superintendent added that the school district will be responding to parental concerns on an individual basis.

“We are and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families and community members the opportunity to feel welcome.,” Tracey said.

CBS4 is working to obtain a copy of this letter.