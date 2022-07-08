A happy mother and son are riding on a carousel together, smiling and having fun at an amusement park. The boy holds two thumbs up.

INDIANAPOLIS — July is the height of county fair season in Indiana.

What other time of year can you chug a lemon shake-up, take a ride in a Ferris wheel, and tour a barn full of champion heifers, pigs, horses, goats, and more in the span of a single afternoon?

All of Indiana’s 92 counties host their own county fair, with most wrapping up before the granddaddy of them all, the Indiana State Fair (July 29 – August 21).

While around a fourth of the fairs have already come and gone, most are still on the calendar. So if your local fair has already happened, there’s probably one you can still visit just a county or two away.

DeKalb County is the lone county that does its animal judging in July but its actual fair with all the decadent fair foods and rides in the fall. The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is from September 26 to October 1.

If you’re someone who goes to the Indiana State Fair to see some of the big-name performers like Pat Benatar or Travis Tritt, you may have just as good a time at a county fair.

Kane Brown and Lady A are both performing at the Porter County Fair, Girl Named Tom is performing at the Elkhart County Fair, and Michael Ray will take the stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

We’ve put together a map and list to help you find which county fairs you can still hit up this summer.

Adams July 17 – 21 Allen July 26 – 31 Bartholomew June 24 – July 2 Benton July 13 – 17 Blackford July 9 – 16 Boone July 16 – 22 Brown July 25 – 30 Carroll July 15 – 22 Cass July 10 – 16 Clark July 15 – 23 Clay July 16 – 22 Clinton July 9 – 16 Crawford July 18 – 23 Daviess June 21 – 25 Dearborn June 20 – 26 Decatur July 7 – 13 Dekalb September 26 – October 1 Delaware July 11 – 20 Dubois July 18 – 22 Elkhart July 22 – 30 Fayette July 30 – August 6 Floyd June 8 – 11 Fountain July 8 – 14 Franklin July 11 – 16 Fulton July 10 – 16 Gibson July 10 – 16 Grant June 19 – 25 Greene July 8 – 15 Hamilton July 14 – 18 Hancock June 17-24 Harrison June 11 – 16 Hendricks July 17 -23 Henry July 9 – 15 Howard July 11 – 16 Huntington July 23 – 28 Jackson July 24 – 30 Jasper July 23 – 30 Jay July 9 – 16 Jefferson July 8 – 15 Jennings June 13 – 17 Johnson July 17 – 23 Knox July 18 – 23 Kosciusko July 10 – 16 LaGrange July 9 – 16 Lake August 5 – 14 LaPorte July 9 – 16 Lawrence July 9 – 16 Madison July 17 – 23 Marion June 24 – July 4 Marshall July 16 -22 Martin July 15 – 19 Miami June 18 – 24 Monroe June 27 – July 3 Montgomery July 15 – 21 Morgan July 29 – August 6 Newton July 9 – 16 Noble July 13 – 17 Ohio June 24 – July 1 Orange June 24 – July 1 Owen July 2 – 9 Parke July 8 – 15 Perry July 8 – 10 Pike July 23 – 30 Porter July 21-30 Posey July 18 – 23 Pulaski June 25 – 30 Putnam July 22 – 29 Randolph July 15 -22 Ripley July 17 – 23 Rush June 25 – July 2 Scott July 3 – 9 Shelby June 13 – 19 Spencer June 24 – 28 St. Joseph July 1 – 9 Starke June 17 – July 2 Steuben July 15 – 21 Sullivan July 16 – 23 Switzerland July 2 – 9 Tippecanoe July 15 -23 Tipton July 12 – 16 Union July 16 – 21 Vanderburgh July 25 – 30 Vermillion June 18 – 25 Vigo July 9 – 16 Wabash July 18 ‐ 23 Warren June 21 ‐ 25 Warrick July 18 – 23 Washington June 20 – 25 Wayne June 18 – 25 Wells July 16 -21 White July 15 – July 21 Whitley July 15 – 21