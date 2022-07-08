INDIANAPOLIS — July is the height of county fair season in Indiana.
What other time of year can you chug a lemon shake-up, take a ride in a Ferris wheel, and tour a barn full of champion heifers, pigs, horses, goats, and more in the span of a single afternoon?
All of Indiana’s 92 counties host their own county fair, with most wrapping up before the granddaddy of them all, the Indiana State Fair (July 29 – August 21).
While around a fourth of the fairs have already come and gone, most are still on the calendar. So if your local fair has already happened, there’s probably one you can still visit just a county or two away.
DeKalb County is the lone county that does its animal judging in July but its actual fair with all the decadent fair foods and rides in the fall. The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is from September 26 to October 1.
If you’re someone who goes to the Indiana State Fair to see some of the big-name performers like Pat Benatar or Travis Tritt, you may have just as good a time at a county fair.
Kane Brown and Lady A are both performing at the Porter County Fair, Girl Named Tom is performing at the Elkhart County Fair, and Michael Ray will take the stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair.
We’ve put together a map and list to help you find which county fairs you can still hit up this summer.
|Adams
|July 17 – 21
|Allen
|July 26 – 31
|Bartholomew
|June 24 – July 2
|Benton
|July 13 – 17
|Blackford
|July 9 – 16
|Boone
|July 16 – 22
|Brown
|July 25 – 30
|Carroll
|July 15 – 22
|Cass
|July 10 – 16
|Clark
|July 15 – 23
|Clay
|July 16 – 22
|Clinton
|July 9 – 16
|Crawford
|July 18 – 23
|Daviess
|June 21 – 25
|Dearborn
|June 20 – 26
|Decatur
|July 7 – 13
|Dekalb
|September 26 – October 1
|Delaware
|July 11 – 20
|Dubois
|July 18 – 22
|Elkhart
|July 22 – 30
|Fayette
|July 30 – August 6
|Floyd
|June 8 – 11
|Fountain
|July 8 – 14
|Franklin
|July 11 – 16
|Fulton
|July 10 – 16
|Gibson
|July 10 – 16
|Grant
|June 19 – 25
|Greene
|July 8 – 15
|Hamilton
|July 14 – 18
|Hancock
|June 17-24
|Harrison
|June 11 – 16
|Hendricks
|July 17 -23
|Henry
|July 9 – 15
|Howard
|July 11 – 16
|Huntington
|July 23 – 28
|Jackson
|July 24 – 30
|Jasper
|July 23 – 30
|Jay
|July 9 – 16
|Jefferson
|July 8 – 15
|Jennings
|June 13 – 17
|Johnson
|July 17 – 23
|Knox
|July 18 – 23
|Kosciusko
|July 10 – 16
|LaGrange
|July 9 – 16
|Lake
|August 5 – 14
|LaPorte
|July 9 – 16
|Lawrence
|July 9 – 16
|Madison
|July 17 – 23
|Marion
|June 24 – July 4
|Marshall
|July 16 -22
|Martin
|July 15 – 19
|Miami
|June 18 – 24
|Monroe
|June 27 – July 3
|Montgomery
|July 15 – 21
|Morgan
|July 29 – August 6
|Newton
|July 9 – 16
|Noble
|July 13 – 17
|Ohio
|June 24 – July 1
|Orange
|June 24 – July 1
|Owen
|July 2 – 9
|Parke
|July 8 – 15
|Perry
|July 8 – 10
|Pike
|July 23 – 30
|Porter
|July 21-30
|Posey
|July 18 – 23
|Pulaski
|June 25 – 30
|Putnam
|July 22 – 29
|Randolph
|July 15 -22
|Ripley
|July 17 – 23
|Rush
|June 25 – July 2
|Scott
|July 3 – 9
|Shelby
|June 13 – 19
|Spencer
|June 24 – 28
|St. Joseph
|July 1 – 9
|Starke
|June 17 – July 2
|Steuben
|July 15 – 21
|Sullivan
|July 16 – 23
|Switzerland
|July 2 – 9
|Tippecanoe
|July 15 -23
|Tipton
|July 12 – 16
|Union
|July 16 – 21
|Vanderburgh
|July 25 – 30
|Vermillion
|June 18 – 25
|Vigo
|July 9 – 16
|Wabash
|July 18 ‐ 23
|Warren
|June 21 ‐ 25
|Warrick
|July 18 – 23
|Washington
|June 20 – 25
|Wayne
|June 18 – 25
|Wells
|July 16 -21
|White
|July 15 – July 21
|Whitley
|July 15 – 21