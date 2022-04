DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed that a tornado formed during Wednesday’s storms in Decatur County.

An EF0 tornado reached maximum winds of 84 miles per hour about three miles west of Millhousen, per NWS. It lasted only 2 minutes but caused some damage.

(Photo Courtesy of FOX19/WXIX)

It was the fifth tornado of the year in Indiana.