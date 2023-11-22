INDIANAPOLIS — Boyz II Men will headline the 2024 Madam Walker Legacy Center concert planned to take place in Indianapolis this coming summer.

The legendary R&B group has captivated audiences for more than three decades and now will be bringing their talents to Indianapolis in support of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center could not be more thrilled to host the renowned Boyz II Men at the 2024 Legacy Fest,” said Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Little Stricklen. “This group is not only legendary for their music but also for their commitment to community. We cannot wait for them to bring their talent to the historic Madam Walker Theatre.”

The legacy concert will take place on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 8:40 p.m. in the Walker Theatre. Tickets for the limited-capacity concert go on sale on Nov. 24 and can be purchased online on Madam Walker Legacy Center’s website.

The concert is the center’s signature fundraising event and will support the organization’s year-round STEAM, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice and arts programming.

“The history of the Madam Walker Legacy Center lies within its strong foundation that we continue to build upon,” said Stricklen. “On the heels of announcing our plans to create an endowment, we are striving to provide a space that is a place of gathering, arts and entertainment, philanthropy, social justice, and women’s equity. Legacy Fest 2024 will help advance this mission.”