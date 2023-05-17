INDIANAPOLIS — Less than three years after revitalizing the north end of Mass Ave in downtown Indy, the Bottleworks Hotel has been named Yelp’s top place to stay in 2023.

Yelp’s new list highlights the country’s top 100 hotels, inns, campgrounds and resorts based on ratings and reviews.

The Bottleworks Hotel (850 Massachusetts Avenue), anchor of the Bottleworks District, came in at number one, with Yelpers applauding the on-site, family-friendly amenities like the Garage Food Hall, Living Room movie theater and Pins Mechanical bowling alley.

The hotel opened in December of 2020 after a three-year construction project. Developers transformed what was once the Coca-Cola Bottling Company facility into the major hospitality, dining and retail hub it is today.

Fans of “The Great Gatsby” and the Roaring ’20s will appreciate the hotel’s Art Deco vibe that is on display the moment you step inside the lobby. The designers also paid homage to building’s soda roots by painting the doors to guest rooms Coca-Cola red.

Bottleworks offers seven different kinds of rooms as well as a penthouse suite with a pool table and walk-out veranda.

The Bottleworks Hotel is not the only Hoosier hotspot to make Yelp’s list. The Ironworks Hotel on Indy’s north side came in at a very respectable no. 27.

You can see Yelp’s entire list here.