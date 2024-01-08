KOKOMO, Ind. — A second wave of layoffs has hit the BorgWarner facility on Morgan Street in Kokomo where 93 workers were notified of their termination.

These latest layoffs come as BorgWarner — an automotive components supplier based in Michigan — moves to close up shop in Kokomo and shutter their production plants located at 1501 E. 200 North (referred to as Morgan Street).

In August, BorgWarner announced the planned closure and issued its first wave of layoffs that sent nearly 200 workers to the unemployment line.

In their latest notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the company stated that one final round of layoffs is expected to occur by mid-2024 as the last of the Morgan Street facility is shut down.

BorgWarner once operated a large plant in Muncie that employed around 750 workers, according to the Associated Press. That plant was closed in 2009.