BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man currently in jail, awaiting the murder trial in the death of his wife, has won the Republican primary for a seat on a township board.

Andrew Wilhoite received 60 votes (21.74%) in the GOP race for the Clinton Township board. He is one of three winners in the primary race along with Bradley J. Smith and Michael Young.

Still from Boone County election results

Wilhoite, 39, was charged with murder in March in connection to the death of his wife Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.

Nikki had been reported missing by friends on March 25. When police initially showed up at the Wilhoite home to investigate, Andrew told them they had gotten in a fight the night before and Nikki was probably at her sister’s, according to court documents.

Police say they found blood in the master bedroom and bathroom and learned Nikki, who had recently successfully underwent chemo treatment, had filed for divorce on March 17.

After being questioned by Indiana State Police, a probable cause affidavit shows Andrew confessed to fatally striking Nikki in the face with a gallon-sized cement flower pot and then throwing her body in a nearby creek.

Andrew Wilhoite, Nikki Wilhoite

At this point, Andrew Wilhoite is on track to be on the November ballot in the general election.

Brad King, co-director of the bipartisan Indiana Election Division, told the Kokomo Tribune no one can remove Wilhoite’s name from the ballot, but he does have the option to withdraw by June 15.

No date has been scheduled in Wilhoite’s murder trial. He must stay in jail until his trial, so it is not likely he would be released in time for the November election.

If Wilhoite did win the general election, King says it would be possible for him to be administered an oath of office from his jail cell, according to the Kokomo Tribune.

If he did resign, it would be up to the Republican Party to choose a replacement.

No Democrats ran in the primary for the Clinton Township board.