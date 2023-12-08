HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Libraries are known as community hubs for a lot of reasons: after school activities, recreational use and of course, reading.

While every community has their own library people go to, there are some libraries across Indiana that stand above the rest.

Writingtipoasis.com conducted a study and found the ten best libraries in Indiana.

Central Library – Indianapolis First constructed in 1917 with an addition offered in 2007. Some services include a high-tech learning area for kids, a special collections room, access to computers, free Wi-Fi and study rooms with access to a library cafe.

Haughville – Indianapolis The longest continuous operating branch since 1896. Services include free Wi-Fi and stations to help early learning figure out how to use a computer. A unique feature a seed library to encourage locals to grow their own plants and food.

Garfield Park – Indianapolis First known as Shelby Branch, first opened in 1918 and reopened in 2011. Services include computers, printers, computer stations and scanners, seed library and exam proctoring services.

Martindale-Brightwood – Indianapolis Opened in 1901, the library has provided locals with all the books they could ask with several other services. Services include computers, free Wi-Fi, scanners, copy machines, study rooms and meeting spaces.

Eckhart Public Library – Auburn Services include mobile printing services, meeting rooms and public computers. They can also order CPR training materials.

Danville Public Library – Danville Had several renovations and additions since first opening in 1902. Home to thousands of books and services including quiet rooms and tutoring while hosting a range of events.

Greenwood Public Library – Greenwood Library system in Greenwood began in the 1800s but library didn’t become a permanent fixture until 1900s. Frequently holds events, has a studio to take advantage of 3D printers and an AV room for visitors to work on latest projects

Monroe County Public Library – Bloomington First opened in 1816. Specialized services for kids and teens and resources on family and local history are offered with several reservable spaces, computers and access to printers.

Covington Public Library – Covington First built between 1913 and 1914 and known as a designated historic site.

Garrett Public Library – Garrett Provides informational services and books to the community while aiming to support the community’s cultural and educational needs. Other services include mobile printing, assistance with computers and meeting spaces. The library also hosts yoga courses.

