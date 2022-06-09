MONTPELIER, Ind. — After more than 9,000 people signed a Change.org petition, a judge has ordered the bond be raised to $50,000 for a woman arrested in a crash that killed a Montpelier man and his 5-year-old great-grandson.

According to the Montpelier Police Department, 46-year-old Brandi Bare is accused of crashing into a home on E. Blaine Street on June 2 and fatally striking Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5, who were gathered on the front porch.

Police said that Bare reportedly drove her vehicle off of Main Street and through the backyard of the Blaine Street home before bursting through the home and only coming to a stop after hitting a vehicle parked in the driveway. Both Michael and Reynolds were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the petition, a 2-year-old girl and another man were also hurt when Bare’s vehicle drove through the house. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Brandi Bare

Court records indicate that Bare was reportedly found crying on the ground after the accident and said she “didn’t mean to do it.” Investigators believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash and said Bare had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

After being handcuffed, Bare had reportedly escaped out of the police car and tried to flee into a wooded area nearby.

The Change.org petition, created by Sierra Cavanaugh, had asked for the judge to revoke the original $5,000 bond issued for Bare.

“Members of the Blackford County community, I ask you take a stand and show our justice system that anyone who drives impaired, hospitalizing a 2 year old and her father and taking the lives of a 5 year old boy and his great grandfather, does not deserve to be able to pay to get out of jail or deserve the chance of walking freely out of Blackford County,” the petition read.

Court records revealed Bare had a history of driving under the influence. She had been charged in 2012 and 2020 for driving while intoxicated.

On Thursday, an order was filed increasing Bare’s bond to $50,000 cash. Her trial is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10.