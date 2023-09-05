EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy’s body was recovered following a search near an East Chicago beach on Monday.

At around 4:20 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Lake Michigan, near Jeorse Park, on the report of a missing juvenile in the water.

A 14-year-old boy was rescued by the East Chicago Fire Department, but later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told authorities a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by marina staff, police said.

The boy began to struggle in the water after jumping off the wall, the DNR said.

His identity is not available at this time.