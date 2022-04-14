GENEVA, Ind. — An investigation is underway after the body of a missing Decatur woman was found Tuesday in the Wabash River.

Melissa R. Vickers, 39, of Decatur, was reported missing on March 12, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Indiana Conservation Officers said they were alerted to the site in Adams County by a 911 call from a passerby and eventually recovered Vickers’ body.

The investigation, DNR said, is ongoing. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. Conservation Officers are being assisted in the investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur Police Department.