MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Bloomington man was recovered from Monroe Lake on Sunday afternoon, the second in as many days, according to Indiana conservation officers.

According to a news release, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Moore’s Creek around 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a man went under the water and did not come back up. Officials said 66-year-old Bloomington resident Paul Bosler was located a short time later by conservation officers with the assistance of the Monroe County Dive Team.

The release said witnesses told emergency personnel that Bosler jumped off a boat to swim and did not resurface after he went under the water. Officials stressed in the release that no lifejackets were being used during the incident.

This comes after the body of 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar, an Ozone Park, New York, resident, was recovered on Saturday afternoon near the Paynetown State Recreation Area after he went under the water and did not come back up.