INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a death investigation after a body was found outside of apartments on the east side.

Police were sent to apartments in the 1700 block of N. Ritter Avenue, just a few blocks from Community East Hospital. A report of a “person down” came in around 2:37 a.m.

Officers found a body outside of the south side of the apartment complex.

The nature of death is unknown. We are also waiting on information about the victim.