BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A dead body was recovered from a submerged vehicle after a local fisherman spotted it beneath the surface of a pond on Tuesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the fisherman spotted the submerged vehicle in a pond near U.S. 52 and West 700 North, located northeast of Thorntown.

A DNR dive team extracted the vehicle and the body. Police said the deceased was a white male who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

At this time, the identify of the male has been withheld as police contact family members.

The incident remains under investigation.