INDIANA. (WTWO/WAWV) – If you saw a bobcat in your backyard or on a hiking trail, you may think it’s a rare sighting in Indiana. But it’s actually more common than you think.

A bobcat was recently spotted in Sullivan County and in Allendale.

Geriann Albers, a Furbearer Biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said bobcats were not common in Indiana back in the 1970’s.

“They started coming back in the ’90’s. We didn’t reintroduce them though, they started coming back on their own. They were doing really well in states like Kentucky and started expanding back naturally from there,” Albers said.

Albers said bobcats now have almost made their way across the entire state of Indiana.

“At this point, I don’t think there’s any county we haven’t had at least one bobcat report in, in Indiana. But they’re most common in West Central and southern Indiana. They’re pretty illusive, most people don’t see them unless they have trail cameras up or they have their security cameras and stuff that pick them up at night,” Albers said.

She said if you do happen to see one in your backyard or near your home, there is likely something drawing it to your property.

“Do you have a bird feeder up that might be drawing in mice or squirrels that then is maybe bringing in the bobcat, maybe taking that down for a few weeks until the bobcat is gone. Or do you have particularly thick bushes that a lot of rabbits are hiding in so maybe trimming some of those lower branches back,” Albers said.

She said DNR does not typically see reports of bobcats attacking household pets, but do occasionally see reports them attacking chickens.

To be on the safe side, Albers suggests keeping your pets in an enclosed space if they need to be outside, to protect them from any wild animal.

She also said to make sure your dogs are on a leash if you are taking them outside.

To report a bobcat sighting, visit on.in.gov/report-a-mammal.