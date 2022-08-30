BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack.

Booking photo of Rama Asuri

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect near the front of the store and detained him.

Police identified the man as Rama Asuri of Bloomington.

According to police, Asuri told Target customers that he had a bomb inside his backpack leading officers and Target employees to evacuate not only the store but all of College Mall.

A search of Target discovered two unattended shopping carts containing backpacks left inside the store. The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the store and determined the backpacks did not contain explosives.

The scene was deemed safe at approximately 10:20 p.m., police said.

Asuri was taken into custody and is charged with terroristic mischief and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies. If found guilty, Asuri could face between one to six years in prison for a Level 5 felony.