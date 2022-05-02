BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old is under arrest after being identified by police as the suspect in a nightclub shooting that injured three people in Bloomington on April 23.

Keiantrea Washington faces two counts of aggravated battery, Level 3 felonies; one count of criminal recklessness, Level 5 felony and one count of attempted murder, Level 1 felony. Washington was arrested on Monday in the 400 block of S. Magnolia Court in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, investigators were able to use video from inside the Kalao Nightclub to positively identify Washington as the shooter. Prior to the shooting, police said Washington and one of the victims can be seen getting into an altercation on surveillance footage. Washington then produced a handgun and fired multiple times into the crowded bar area of the nightclub.

Three people were struck by gunfire during the shooting, according to authorities. A 26-year-old man was shot in the pelvis, a 41-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh and a 22-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

Police said Washington fled the bar prior to the arrival of police.

A booking photo of Keiantrea Washington was not available at this time.