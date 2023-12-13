BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal 2022 overdose of a woman inside his Bloomington apartment.

FOX59/CBS4 previously reported in May of 2022 that 40-year-old Kenneth J. White had been arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, which stemmed from a February incident where a woman was found dead inside his apartment.

Court records show that on Feb. 22, 2022, officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called around 11 p.m. to the Crawford Apartments on Henderson Street after a woman — later identified as Aleah Blake — was found dead.

BPD said officers spoke with a man later identified as Kenneth White who was sitting outside the apartment Blake was found in. White told officers that the apartment was his and that he had been letting Blake stay there because he “helps people” in need of housing.

While talking with police, White reportedly admitted that he and Blake often used methamphetamine together. The man also told BPD that he had sold Blake some meth, which he referred to as “go,” earlier that day for $5.

White went on to tell officers that after they had smoked the meth together, Blake began to “relax” and was falling asleep. A little while later, White said he went to check on the woman but that she was passed out. He said he then administered Narcan and had a neighbor call 911.

However, officers didn’t think that White’s story added up. BPD said that if Blake had, in fact, bought and used meth, she likely would have been more awake because the drug is an “upper.”

Officers then spoke with a witness who provided more clarity. The man, who also had been staying at the apartment, told officers that he had seen White sell Blake “slo,” a common street term for heroin.

Once confronted with this information, White reportedly confessed to lying and said that he had sold Blake heroin. Text messages taken from the suspect’s phone later confirmed this, BPD said.

Toxicology results showed that Blake tested positive for naloxone, methamphetamine, opioids and had a “very abnormal high positive screen for fentanyl,” per court records.

White was then arrested and charged with one felony before being booked into the Monroe County Jail, where he had been held for the last 579 days.

Since his arrest, several more charges have been added to White’s case. On Dec. 12, 2023, he pled guilty to the following charges:

Reckless homicide (level 5 felony),

Dealing in a narcotic drug (level 5 felony), and

Maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances (level 6 felony).

White was subsequently sentenced to 2,190 days, or six years, in prison. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $1,039 in fees and was given a suspended sentence of 730 days.