BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A four story apartment complex caught fire early Wednesday in the 500 block of north Lincoln St. displacing 40 residents.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. on reports of a possible fire and arrived at the scene within three minutes of the 911 call.

The Bloomington Fire Department reported no residents were injured in the fire, however two firefighters were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and later released.

The blaze also resulted in significant smoke, fire, and water damage to 18 apartment units.

(Photo provided by Bloomington Fire Department)

Several of the misplaced residents were Indiana University students. Pavilion Properties, the American Red Cross and the IU Dean of Students office are actively helping displaced residents.

Several pets also escaped the fire. Bloomington Animal Care & Control responded to the scene to recover and care for multiple pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.