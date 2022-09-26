NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesales Club location will open to shoppers on Friday, September 30, the company announced.

The store, located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, will be BJ’s 231st location in the United States. There will be a BJ’s Gas location along with the warehouse store.

“We can’t wait to open Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club and bring all of the incredible savings and offerings to the residents of Noblesville,” said Nazim Khan, club manager of the Noblesville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We have an outstanding team here at BJ’s and are excited to welcome new members to the club.”

The store is open to members only, and the new location is offering a limited time founding members offer for anyone interested in joining the BJ’s club now.

You have until Thursday, September 29 to sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for $55 and receive a $40 digital BJ’s gift card plus $50 in coupons.

There’s also an option for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $110. An $80 digital BJ’s gift card and $50 in coupons is included with the membership.

Members can use ExpressPay through BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and avoid the checkout line.

According to a release, BJ’s says it is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. It also offers free curbside pickup and same-day grocery delivery.

Interested shoppers can sign up for a membership at BJs.com/Noblesville or in person at the membership center located at 13976 Town Center Blvd., Suite 800 in Noblesville.