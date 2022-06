Image from scene on June 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Rural Street just before 11 a.m.

They discovered a person on a bike had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The bicyclist died at an area hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story.