ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after a car likely hit him while he was riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said.

County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said.

EMS arrived to find one person, an adult male, who was injured. They began giving the man medical aid but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on scene, the coroner said.

“The Boone County FACT team is conducting the investigation into the crash,” the Boone County Coroner said in a release Sunday. “Our office is conducting a death investigation to determine the manner and mechanism of death. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow morning by a board-certified forensic pathologist.”

CBS4 has reached out to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for more information on the investigation and they described the investigation as active. It is currently unclear if the driver stayed on the scene or is cooperating with law enforcement.

A county traffic alert sent by the sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. Sunday did advise that Indianapolis Road was shut down at the Boone/Hendricks County line and that drivers should avoid the area for around 2 hours.

The coroner added that the identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin notification is complete.