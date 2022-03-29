INDIANAPOLIS — A beloved Brownsburg bagel and coffee spot will set up shop in downtown Indianapolis later this year.

Best Friends Coffee & Bagels announced on its Facebook page a new second location in the upcoming Back 9 Golf and Entertainment venue. A tentative opening date has been set for May 31.

The coffee shop says the new location will feature a cocktail menu as well as items from the original Brownsburg shop like coffee, espresso, frappes, and smoothies. It’s unclear whether the popular cold brew flights will be offered at the downtown Indy location.

The business is looking to hire management positions and asks anyone who is interested to send a resume to bfcoffeebagels@gmail.com.

According to Back 9 Golf’s website, the venue is expected to open in June 2022. It will be located along the White River at S. White River Pkwy W. Dr. and W. Morris Street just south of I-70.

According to Visit Indy, Back 9 will also feature an “outdoor biergarten along with several thousand square feet of group meeting, training, and conference facilities in a unique indoor/outdoor sporting and entertainment space.”