INDIANA — The USDA has announced the recall of a potentially contaminated beef chuck product they say was sold in 9 states including Indiana.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Kansas-based company Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling approximately 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck product that may be contaminated with a toxin that causes E. coli.

The boneless beef chuck items were packed on Feb. 16, according to the USDA.

The USDA said products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside their mark of inspection.

The potentially contaminated beef products were shipped to a wide variety of distributors, federal and retail establishments and wholesale locations such as restaurants and hotels. The USDA said the beef was shipped to establishments in:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

The USDA provided a photo of what the recalled product packaging looks like, which is shown below:

Photo courtesy of the USDA

For more information on the recall, click here. For a full list of of serial numbers and box count numbers that have been recalled, click here.