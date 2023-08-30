BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Soon, Beech Grove parents who sadly feel they cannot properly care for or raise their child will have a safe place to anonymously put a baby into the care of others willing to help.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes announced this week that on Friday, Sept. 1, a new baby box will be blessed and installed at a Beech Grove EMS building located at 1202 Albany Street.

“The event will occur at 1 p.m. with the public welcome to attend to learn more about the program that allows for the anonymous surrender of an infant for mothers in crisis,” a news release sent Wednesday reads.

After the event, the Baby Box will be available 24/7 for any parent in crisis to anonymously surrender the child to willing caretakers.

So far in 2023, Safe Haven Baby Boxes has recorded 14 babies surrendered throughout the country. Several of these surrenders have occurred in Indiana, with infants being dropped off at Baby Box locations in Carmel and Kokomo within the last 2 months.

The box in Beech Grove will be the 104th Baby Box to have been installed throughout the Hoosier State since 2017. According to the organization in charge of the boxes, at least six infant surrenders have occurred in Indiana this year.

“This installation of this Baby Box gives a person a choice to give a precious baby new life,” a city official for Beech Grove said in a news release.

Currently, over 130 babies in total have been surrendered through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. There are 154 boxes that have been installed in Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.

For more information on the upcoming Beech Grove Baby Box blessing and Safe Haven, the company in charge, click here.