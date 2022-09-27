LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges.

Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020.

The victim told investigators the abuse took place over seven years and started when she was 4 years old. She estimated she was abused about “90 times.”

Stevens was found guilty of the charges in August.

According to the Times Mail, Stevens reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and tried to flee before the trial began. He was found and arrested in Monroe County.