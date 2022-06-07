BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford man who previously served time for dealing meth is back in jail after police say he continued to deal while out of jail on a cash bond.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly continuing to use and deal methamphetamine while out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing methamphetamine in January 2019.

After obtaining this new information, police launched an investigation that concluded on Tuesday.

ISP Sgt. Greg Day located Brinegar around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a 2015 Ford truck at the intersection of Tunnelton Road and US 50. Brinegar was then observed turning west onto US 50 without properly utilizing his turn signal, which resulted in Sgt. Day conducting a traffic stop.

During the encounter, Sgt. Day observed indicators of alleged criminal activity and then Bedford Police Officer Faheem Bade arrived on the scene of the traffic stop and deployed his canine, Zazu, who gave a positive alert on the truck.

Brinegar and his passenger had been asked to exit the vehicle to search the truck when an officer saw a baggie of methamphetamine on the ground next to Brinegar, who had tried to discard it. Brinegar was also found to have a second baggie of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

A search of the truck revealed hypodermic syringes, digital scales with methamphetamine residue and three firearms, including a loaded .380 handgun in the cab of the truck, an unloaded .12-gauge shotgun and an unloaded .22 Magnum revolver in the toolbox of the truck.

Brinegar was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail for the following charges,

Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Handgun without a permit (Class A Misdemeanor)

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is requested and encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.