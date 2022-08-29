BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove marked a construction milestone for its new police station Monday morning.

Public officials and business owners signed their names to a steel beam that will anchor the new facility.

Beech Grove broke ground on the new station in April. It’s located at Emerson Avenue and Main Street and will replace the current station, which was built in 1973.

The facility will house the police department and civilian personnel as well as the city court. It will also offer meeting spaces for community groups and organizations.

The new 15,000-square-foot police station will be named after Mayor J. Warner Wiley, a three-term Beech Grove mayor who also served as police chief from 1968 to 1978. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 83.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley at beam signing on Aug. 29, 2022

Beech Grove Chief Michael Maurice at beam signing on Aug. 29, 2022

Beech Grove Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack at beam signing on Aug. 29, 2022

Mayor Dennis Buckley described the new station as a “as a gateway to our city” that “represents a significant investment that our entire community is making in public safety.”

Buckley invited local business owners to sign the beam, recognizing their patience and understanding throughout construction.

The project will cost about $6.4 million, according to city officials. Meyer Najem Construction is the general contractor.