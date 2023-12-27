COLUMBUS, Ind. — A woman faces felony charges after Bartholomew County officials say she drunkenly drove to bail someone out before resisting arrest and battering two sheriff’s deputies.

Stephanie Horn, a 58-year-old Columbus woman, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Stephanie Horn mugshot

According to BCSD, around 3 a.m. Deputy Dylan Prather was leaving a secure garage at the Bartholomew County Jail when he saw a silver Jeep drive into a secure lot.

The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Horn, reportedly honked the car’s horn and parked.

Horn then allegedly left her car and “staggered” toward Deputy Prather’s patrol vehicle. During this time, she reportedly said she had come to bail someone out of jail.

During the interaction she had with the deputy, BCSD said Horn showed several signs of being intoxicated. However, she reportedly refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.

BCSD said that toward the end of the discussion with deputies, Horn became “verbally aggressive” and tried to walk away from authorities. Around this time, police said the woman was placed in handcuffs but began to resist deputies and at one point kicked a deputy in the leg.

After being placed in custody, Horn was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. While at the hospital, BCSD said Horn kicked a deputy in the shoulder. Authorities then got a search warrant to draw Horn’s blood before taking her back to the jail, where she was booked on charges of:

Operating while intoxicated,

Reckless driving,

Resisting law enforcement,

Battery on a law enforcement officer (2 counts),

and public intoxication.

While in the booking process, BCSD said that Horn provided a preliminary breath sample of 0.165% BrAC. She is still being held on a 48-hour hold as of this article’s publication.