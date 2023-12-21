INDIANAPOLIS — Bringing home a new furry friend is a big – and – expensive decision. It can become even more expensive when scammers take advantage of animal lovers.

Many families might be considering a new pet for the holidays. Although the Better Business Bureau says scams happen year-round, the organization wants to share how families can avoid them.

Imagine a digital ad giving you the puppy dog eyes, maybe with a tragic backstory – asking you for your money, quickly.

“You see it on Facebook all the time,” dog owner Katelyn Cooper said.

Let’s say you cough up some cash when the scammer asks for more – claiming you’ll need a special crate or insurance to receive the pet from the photo.

“You’re getting your heart broken because you had your heart set on a cute, little, adorable thing coming into your family that you have to realize that’s not happening,” Central Indiana BBB director of communication Jennifer Adamany said. “What happens is they throw a little breadcrumb out each time to see how far along they can string you to keep paying money until you finally realize what is actually occurring.”

The BBB estimates about 80% of sponsored pet ads could be fake, costing people hundreds, or thousands of dollars they can’t get back. Not to mention, online shopping scams have historically been the riskiest.

“Especially websites like Craigslist, you have to be really careful because there’s tons of scammers on there,” dog owner Joseph McCoy said.

Although Adamany explained pet scam reports may have decreased since the height of the pandemic, the numbers remain strong, and the total amount of money lost has actually increased.

“Certainly, when people are looking for a reputable breed, they know that costs a pretty penny,” Adamany said. “That’s part of the reason why it’s a very high dollar amount loss scam.”

One group called the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare claims the trend could be exacerbated by an Indianapolis ordinance prohibiting pet stores from selling common animals unless they come from rescue organizations, saying: “While these laws are intended to prevent puppy mills and animal cruelty, they also have unintended consequences. They force local stores and breeders, who follow ethical and humane standards of care, to close down or relocate, leaving a gap in the market that online scammers can exploit.”

“People want designer dogs,” McCoy said. “They want popular breeds. It is what it is.”

While the IndyHumane CEO Donna Casamento highly encourages adopting from a shelter, especially as many are over capacity – she says there are trustworthy breeders out there for people who aren’t interested in rescuing at all.

“But there are also a lot of puppy mills that have been preying on this industry and preying on people – their desire to have that kind of a pet,” Casamento said.

She disagrees with the argument that online scams are a consequence of the law.

“I think that scammers are going to scam no matter what the situation is,” Casamento added. “If you’re looking to adopt a new pet into your home, you need to go to a reputable source.”

Indianapolis Animal Care Services shared that the pet store sales ban continues to receive its support.

“Indianapolis Animal Care Services appreciates the council prioritizing animal welfare issues that can positively impact the animals of Marion County, as well as its local shelters and rescues. We look forward to continuing this work with the City-County Council.” Kurt Christian, IACS Chief Communications Officer

Further, per the Indiana State Director of the Humane Society of the United States, there is no evidence indicating that pet store laws lead to increased online puppy sales.

“Pet store customers want to meet a puppy in person before a purchase, so they are more likely to seek out a responsible breeder, a shelter or a rescue than buy a puppy sight-unseen online or fall victim to a puppy scam.” Samantha Chapman, Humane Society of the United States Indiana State Director

In fact, Chapman says recent data shows pet store laws have decreased demand for puppy mill puppies, estimating: “There are 32,000 fewer breeding dogs caged in USDA facilities than 10 years ago and that the average size of a USDA puppy mill has shrunk from 87 caged dogs in 2012 to 57 today.”

So, what do you need to look out for?

“Golden retrievers – they’re expensive,” Cooper said. “Some places only wanted a hundred dollars for them. I didn’t believe it, and I’m glad I didn’t because they came out to be a scammer at the end.”

The BBB says to never send money to anyone online before researching prices, meeting the pet and even reverse-searching the advertised image.

The HSUS encourages consumers to consider adoption first, but if necessary, responsible breeders can be found by: “visiting to see where the puppy was born and raised, asking for individual vet records of the puppy and its parents, and remembering that responsible breeders never sell sight-unseen online or to a pet store and will take the puppy back if you are no longer able to care for it.”

Everyday dog lovers suggest giving it a second thought if you’re only interested around the holidays.

“Get a dog because you really want a lifelong partner. Not just something temporary,” McCoy said. “Sometimes they live for 20 years, 30 years. Can you do that?”