INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season brings up a perfect opportunity for many Hoosiers looking for a furry friend to join their family.

However, buying a puppy online can be a risky and costly decision, as puppy scams are on the rise in the state.

According to the Better Business Bureau, online puppy scams have increased by 280% in Indiana since 2019 and more than 500 complaints have been filed for consumers who have lost money or received sick or nonexistent puppies.

Some of these scammers use fake websites, photos and testimonials to lure unsuspecting buyers while others pose as legitimate breeders or rescue organizations.

The release stated that the problem was exacerbated by recent ordinances passed by some Indiana cities like Indianapolis and Carmel. They ban the sale of puppies in pet stores unless they come from shelters or rescues.

While the laws are intended to prevent puppy mills and animal cruelty, they can have unintended consequences.

The ordinances can force local stores and breeders who follow ethical and humane care standards to close down or relocate, leaving a gap in the market for online scammers to exploit.

The scammers deprive consumers of the opportunity to see and interact with the puppies before buying them, to verify their health and pedigree.

“We fully support folks getting a pet from a shelter or a rescue. The problem is a rescue animal is not the right fit for everyone and folks are obviously continuing to purchase puppies. ICAW’s duty is to make sure these puppies come from ethical breeders and not puppy mills. Every time a city or county passes a ban ordinance instead of implementing standards of care, they open up a new unregulated black market for puppy mills,” said Jonathan Lawler, Public Policy Director for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare. “It is beyond frustrating as we are working to get these substandard breeders shut down. The best way to shut down a puppy mill is to cut off their funding and these well-intentioned, but uninformed bans actually create a bigger market for them.”

Lawler warns consumers about the dangers of online puppy scams and urges them to support ethical dog breeding in Indiana. “Buying a puppy online is like playing Russian roulette,” Lawler said.

The Indiana Council for Animal Welfare advises consumers to do their research before buying a puppy and avoid websites that offer low prices, free shipping or can provide any breed.

ICAW also recommends visiting local stores and breeders that follow ethical and humane standards of care and are licensed and inspected by the state or source puppies from Canine Care Certified breeders or as breeders are Canine Care Certified themselves.

Canine Care Certified is a nationwide, voluntary program that addresses the health and overall welfare of dogs in the care of breeders in the U.S. It’s the only program that not only incorporates measures of the physical health of dogs and puppies raised by breeders but also strongly emphasizes behavior well-being.

If anyone feels they’ve been scammed by a pet store, breeder or online seller, they can contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint line at 1 (800) 382-5516.

More information about legitimate pet breeders, stores and websites is available on the ICAW website.