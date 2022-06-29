INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the most famous vehicles in pop culture history, like the Ghostbusters Ectomobile, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, and the Batmobile, will be on display as part of the Indiana State Fair’s Fun at the Speed of Summer theme.

Exhibits and activities exclusive to this year’s theme will be located in what fair organizers are calling the World of Speed (presented by Subaru of Indiana Automotive) in the Harvest Pavillion.

The features include the Indiana Automobile Exhibit which will showcase early-20th century cars with roots in the Hoosier State.

Fairgoers will also be able to get a hands-on experience of what it’s like to be a Formula One driver in the SPEED: Science of Motion Exhibit.



Batmobile

SPEED: Science of Motion

Ectomobile

If you’re fascinated by how cars are made, stop by the Ford Model T rapid assembly line in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. That’s where you can see a drivable 1926 Ford Model T being built in just under 10 minutes.

There will also be a daily car show and an exhibit presented by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. It will show the rich traditions of the Indianapolis 500 and IMS.

The 165th Indiana State Fair will take place Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21.