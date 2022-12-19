INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s rich basketball history will be on full display at next year’s state fair.

“Basketball” is the theme for 2023, organizers with the Indiana State Fair revealed Monday. Pacers Sports & Entertainment has the title partnership with the motto, “the state that grew the game.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement from the basketball court at the governor’s residence along with representatives from the Pacers and the Indiana State Fair. The 18-day event runs from July 28 through Aug. 20.

“The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.”

The fair will pay homage to Indiana’s basketball heritage through several interactive experiences, including All-Star Court (described as a “basketball amusement park”), the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court, exhibits dedicated to Indiana’s basketball legacy, player meet and greets, and more.

The Indiana State Fair will also explore the link between agriculture and basketball—and how “Friday Night High School Basketball” became so deeply rooted in Indiana.