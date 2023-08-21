HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Just like football and basketball, baseball has its own slice of history in Indiana.

Dating back to the 19th century, the first recorded baseball game in Indiana took place in 1858, and by the late 1800s, baseball became a popular pastime throughout the state.

Indiana is home to several minor league teams, including the Indianapolis Indians, founded in 1902 and still in operation today.

The former home of the Indianapolis Indians until 1996, Bush Stadium, was opened in 1931. At the time, it was considered one of the largest and most modern minor league baseball stadiums in the country at the time.

Bosse Field in Evansville is another stadium with a long history. Opened in 1915, it is the third oldest ballpark still in regular use for professional baseball behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. Bosse Field was also featured in the 1992 movie, A League of Their Own.

Indiana also is home to some of the best baseball players the game has known. Listed are some of those players, their position(s) and who they played for.

Scott Rolen (Evansville) – Third base Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds

Kenny Lofton (East Chicago) – Center field Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians (Guardians), Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers

Mordecai Brown (Nyesville) – Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Terriers, Brooklyn Tip-Tops, Chicago Whales

Don Mattingly (Evansville) – First base New York Yankees

Tommy John (Terre Haute) – Starting pitcher Cleveland Indians (Guardians), Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, California (Los Angeles) Angels, Oakland Athletics

Chuck Klein (Indianapolis) – Outfield Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dizzy Trout (Sandcut) – Starting pitcher Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles

Babe Adams (Tipton) – Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates

Gil Hodges (Princeton) – First base Brooklyn (Los Angeles) Dodgers, New York Mets

Billy Herman (New Albany) – Second base Chicago Cubs, Brooklyn (Los Angeles) Dodgers, Boston (Atlanta) Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates

Max Carey (Terre Haute) – Outfield Pittsburgh Pirates, Brooklyn Robins (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Kevin Kiermaier (Fort Wayne) – Center field Tampa Bay Rays

Lance Lynn (Indianapolis) – Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers

