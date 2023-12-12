PETERSVILLE, Ind. — Officials in Bartholomew County are worried about the safety of a busy intersection after someone has repeatedly cut the wires to a key safety feature.

The intersection of 25th Street and County Road 500 in rural Petersville has become a hotspot for wrecks over the years.

“[It’s] like a racetrack,” described neighbor Sally Gibs.

Gibbs has lived at the corner for 45 years and said she has seen wreck after wreck, some of which have been deadly.

“Several over the years,” Gibbs said. “More and more because there’s more traffic on the road. It’s a very dangerous intersection.”

There are two stop signs on both sides of County Road 500 at the intersection of 25th Street. While 25th Street used to be a state highway, it is now a county road. But county officials say many drivers still speed along it like a highway.

“This particular corner is not the highest-rated accident corner we have, but it’s substantial,” said Bartholomew County Commissioner’s President Tony London. “So we wanted to try something new. We’ve tried rumble strips, we’ve tried stop strips, we’ve tried the flashing lights.”

The county added flashing lights to the stop signs about three years ago. Within the last year county leaders also added special lasers at the top of the stop signs that track cars rolling up to them. When a car sets off the laser, it then triggers flashing lights at a signal on 25th Street that warns drivers to slow down.

“The whole point is to allow the folks on 25th Street to know a car is coming in and they can slow down,” London said. “That’s the biggest problem is that people on 25th Street don’t get a chance to slow down.”

London said wrecks often happen when a car on 25th Street collides with a car pulling away from the stop sign on County Road 500.

While the system has proven to be very successful in just the last several months of implementation, the wires to the system have now been cut twice on both sides of the intersection.

“It’s just extremely frustrating,” London said.

Cutting the wires keeps the $16,000 flashing light system from working less than a year after being installed. While county crews have already fixed the wires a second time now, London said this recurring issue only makes one of the county’s most accident-heavy locations even more dangerous.

“The whole idea of this entire system is to save lives,” he said. “So, I don’t understand why anybody would want to damage them.”

London said the county will confidently track down the culprit. He said county leaders will also consider enhancing security features, but most importantly he wants those behind it to understand the harm they could cause.

“If they cut that line and somebody dies, nobody can carry that with them,” he said. “[The system] may save that person’s grandma. You never know what’s going to happen.”

County leaders said they will consider adding security cameras at the intersection and will also try to see if there are better ways to protect the wires.