INDIANAPOLIS – Travelers heading through downtown should take note of some late-night road work on I-65 Friday night.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the inside lanes of I-65 northbound and southbound between W. 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street starting around 9 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 15). The work is expected to wrap up by 7 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 16).

Image via INDOT

Crews from Pontem Contractors will make repairs to the barrier wall during the approximately 10-hour closure.

INDOT urged drivers to slow down and use extra caution when driving in and near work zones. The scheduled work is weather-dependent, the agency noted, and subject to change.