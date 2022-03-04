MUNCIE, Ind. — A Ball State student died in a crash on the university’s campus early Friday morning.

According to the Muncie Star Press, Braden Reynolds was killed when his car hit a tree and rolled over near the intersection of Riverside and McKinley avenues just before 2 a.m.

Before hitting the tree, Reynolds reportedly clipped another vehicle and was speeding.

The Star Press says three Muncie police officers pulled Reynolds from the vehicle’s sunroof as the car caught on fire.

The Delaware County deputy coroner confirmed Reynolds died at the hospital on his 19th birthday.

According to the Star Press, Reynolds graduated last year from Delta High School in Muncie.