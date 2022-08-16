ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at the Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents.

David J. Koenig

Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public nudity this past weekend.

A witness told police she and her husband were walking with their 13-month grandchild when Koenig yelled out “bald eagle,” court documents said. When she turned to look at him, Koenig was taking down his pants with his right hand and exposing himself while facing the crowd of adults and children watching a circus nearby, according to court documents.

The witness began to quickly walk away and Koenig continued to yell “bald eagle,” court documents said.

A vendor at the festival told police she refused to sell Koenig beer because he appeared to be drunk, but she told police in court documents she overheard him yell out after he walked into a tent: “You know you want to look at it!”

An Allen County Sheriff’s officer working at the festival arrested Koenig, who claimed he had to urinate and had gone near a tent to do so, court documents said.

Koenig was booked into Allen County Lock and released days later on his own recognizance. He’s due in court later this month.