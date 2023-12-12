INDIANAPOLIS —There’s a place where everyone can be happy… and it’s the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park this May as punk legends Bad Religion and Social Distortion take the stage to fill the air with electric mayhem.

“We are back in action and can’t wait for this tour!” said Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness.

Both Bad Religion and Social Distortion have a hallowed history in the hall of punk rock, both bands pioneers of the punk rock scene who have been carrying the torch of Southern California punk since the 1980s.

“Bad Religion and Social Distortion played together in 1980. Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again,” said Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin.

Buy tickets for the Friday, May 17, 2024, show at White River State Park by visiting LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday at noon Eastern Time. Use pre-sale code: suffer or ballandchain.