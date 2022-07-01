MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A healthy baby was recently surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Mooresville, officials announced Friday.

The baby box is located at the Mooresville Fire Department at 415 East State Road 144.

Any questions about adoption can be made to the Morgan County Department of Children Services at 765-349-5302.

This is the sixth baby surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box this year.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow for the safe and anonymous surrender of infants when the mother is

in crisis or unable to parent. The baby box has heating and cooling for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. Infants placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box will be attended to within 5 minutes, medically evaluated at a local hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days, per Safe Haven.

There are 111 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the country. Click here for locations.