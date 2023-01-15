AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say.

The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary charge of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

The arrests stemmed from a shooting reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane in Avon. Police arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound; the individual was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police announced Saturday night that they’d arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. Cole was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” during the burglary and left the scene. Avon police apprehended him with help from the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force “several hours” later.

Not long after Cole’s arrest, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers and the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force located Kimbrough, believed to be an accomplice in Friday afternoon’s burglary. Kimbrough led police on a chase as she attempted to avoid apprehension; she was arrested and taken to an Indianapolis hospital for “injuries sustained in a vehicle crash,” police said.

Police said the incident was “not a random act of violence.”

The Plainfield Police Department and Brownsburg Police Department assisted with the case, which remains under investigation.