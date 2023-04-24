Revelers take part in the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

AVON, Ind. — Avon High School’s marching band has been chosen to represent Indiana in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, officials announced Monday.

It will mark the Avon Marching Black & Gold’s first appearance in the famous parade. Officials said they were selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 98th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The Avon Marching Black and Gold consistently sets a national standard of excellence, constantly raising the bar and winning awards and honors across all marching arts as one of the premier band programs in America,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.

The Avon Marching Black & Gold will join the parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” which has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924, officials noted in a press release.

“Our students are honored to have the opportunity to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Kevin Welborn, director of the Avon Marching Black & Gold. “This parade gives band students the opportunity to perform in New York City and have that performance shown to millions of people across the country. This experience will be one that Avon High School’s band students will treasure for the rest of their lives.”

The Macy’s team presented the Avon Marching Black & Gold with a $10,000 fundraising kick off. Officials said the band will spend the next 18 months preparing for their parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.