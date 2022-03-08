INDIANAPOLIS — The price of gas has hit record-breaking levels in Indiana.

According to AAA’s gas prices index, the average price of gas in the Hoosier state has reached $4.146 a gallon as of Tuesday morning – about a .16 cent increase from Monday morning.

There is also a new national average high of $4.173 a gallon. It breaks the record price of $4.103 from July of 2008.

In Indiana, AAA lists the highest price for regular unleaded gas as $4.251/gallon, set back on May 4, 2011.

Martin County has the lowest average price in Indiana. As of early Tuesday, the average cost of a gallon is $3.837.

The highest average cost of gas was found in Pulaski County. Hoosiers pay an average of $4.399. Other counties in northern Indiana were also seeing higher prices compared to the rest of the state: $4.320 in Jasper and $4.3 in White.

The average cost of gas in Marion County sits at $4.144 Tuesday morning.

In the Chicago metro area, the average price of gas is $4.566.