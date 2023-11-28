INDIANAPOLIS — Avenged Sevenfold has set their sights on Indianapolis as the third leg of their “Life is But a Dream” tour brings the heavy rock band to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in early 2024.

Prepare to “Hail to the King” as Avenged Sevenfold descends on Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, with special guests Poppy and Sullivan King.

Tickets go on presale on Nocv. 28 at 10 p.m. ET with general ticket sales going live on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

Avenged Sevenfold has released eight studio albums since forming in 1999 and have various hit songs including “Bat Country,” “Almost Easy,” “Nightmare,” “Hail to the King,” and “So Far Away.”