HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned.

That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. Reed Road around 9 p.m.

She had been reported missing in the early hours on Tuesday, May 26. Police said she wandered off carrying a Shih Tzu. Stroup and her dog were both found dead; investigators said it’s unclear how long they’d been in the ditch.

According to the autopsy report, initial findings showed Stroup’s death was consistent with drowning. There were no findings suggesting foul play, the coroner’s office said. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results.

“The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and would like to thank the members of the community for their efforts in trying to locate Betty,” read a statement shared by Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele.