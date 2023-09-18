DELPHI, Ind. – Defense attorneys for Richard Allen filed a trove of information Monday questioning the validity of the search warrant and seeking to have their client moved to a different facility.

Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin are requesting a Franks hearing, which means they have reason to believe investigators withheld information from a judge or intentionally lied in order to get the search warrant approved.

The filing, which runs more than 130 pages, lays out an alternative theory for the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German and attempts to explain why Allen shouldn’t be the primary suspect. The defense team believes investigators fixated on Allen and failed to adequately investigate other potential suspects.

In a separate motion, the defense is also asking for Allen to be moved to a different facility. Special Judge Fran Gull denied a similar motion earlier this year.

However, Allen’s attorneys brought forth further allegations of abuse by guards and also questioned whether Allen is safe at Westville Correctional.

Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of the two girls. Police arrested him in October 2022, more than five years after the killings.

We’re currently going through the documents and will have more on the defense’s allegations.