INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney representing the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio stated that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent Dr. Caitlin Bernard six separate “consumer complaint” forms that were made by individuals who not only had “no interaction with Dr. Bernard” but were made by individuals who were mostly from out of state.

“The six complaints came from individuals who are residents of California, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and one from Indiana,” said attorney Kathleen DeLaney. “None of the complaints came from a ‘consumer’ who purchased any goods or services from Dr. Bernard or even from a person who has had direct communication with Dr. Bernard.”

DeLaney stated that Rokita sent the letters to Bernard on Tuesday, the same day Bernard went on CBS News and spoke with Norah O’Donnell. Bernard had recently come under fire from politicians and various media outlets after the story of the 10-year-old girl’s abortion drew national attention. Rokita vowed to investigate the doctor and even went on Fox News where he threatened her license, called her an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” and said she had a “history of failing to report.”

FOX59 News obtained the report, however, proving that Bernard did file the terminated pregnancy report within the required timeframe. Despite this, Rokita has continued to vow an investigation into the doctor even after receiving a tort claim from DeLaney and Bernard as they move to sue Rokita for defamation.

Despite declaring the investigation into Bernard weeks ago, DeLaney said the office of the Indiana Attorney General reached out for the first time on Tuesday.

“It’s unclear to us the nature of the investigation and what authority he has to investigate Dr. Bernard,” DeLaney previously said.

On Thursday, DeLaney unveiled the outline of Rokita’s investigation in the form of six “consumer complaint” notices. On top of reportedly being filed by individuals who have never interacted with Bernard and who are mostly from out of state, DeLaney said the complaints were “riddled with inaccuracies” and relied on no first-hand knowledge.

One of the complaints, the attorney said, even had a phone number listed as 555-555-5555. DeLaney added that at least one of the complaints was submitted by a person with a significant criminal history as well.

“Unfortunately, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita continues to use his office to try and intimidate Dr. Caitlin Bernard,” DeLaney said. “We urge Mr. Rokita to stop wasting taxpayer money and our time on his nonsensical campaign against Dr. Bernard for doing her job as a physician properly and in accordance with the law.”

DeLaney confirmed that her office and Dr. Bernard continue to explore legal action against Rokita. The tort claim filed against Rokita on July 19 is the first step in a possible defamation lawsuit against Indiana’s attorney general.