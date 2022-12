HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Howard County.

Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 35 near Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston. State police added that the road is closed at this time.

It is currently unclear how many people were harmed or how many vehicles were involved.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated one more information is available.