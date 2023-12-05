CARMEL, Ind. — Ash & Elm Cider Co. is expanding to the north side of Carmel with plans to open a new restaurant and cider tasting room in spring 2024.

The Indianapolis-based cidery, founded in 2016, currently offers Indiana’s largest selection of ciders at its cider bar and restaurant on E. Washington Street. The planned Carmel location will continue offering a stellar selection of ciders with at least 14 taps planned for the tasting room.

Ash & Elm Cider Co announces new Carmel location (Photos provided by Ash & Elm)

Ash & Elm CEO Andrea Homoya said the over 3,500-square-foot Carmel restaurant and tasting room will be located at 525 North End Drive — right off the 136th Street exit on U.S. 31. The full-service kitchen will replicate the best meals from the downtown location and include Sunday brunches along with gluten-free and vegan options.

Ash & Elm plans to open the new Carmel location in late spring 2024.

“Thank you for all of your support; we wouldn’t be able to do this without you!” Ash & Elm wrote on their Facebook page.