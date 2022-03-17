KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in February.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Capers for murder. Capers was already at the Howard County Jail on an unrelated offense.

He’s accused of killing Izjohn Trice, 25, on February 23. John was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the hospital.

Police later located a crime scene at a residence in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street.

Both John and Capers resided in Kokomo.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood #332 at 765-456-7332 (brood@cityofkokomo.org) or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.